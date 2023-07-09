Beyonce's Tour Sparked High Inflation For The Entire Country Of Sweden

Sure, it's not out of character for diehard fans to follow their favorite artists on tour, but they usually don't spark a domino effect of inflation for an entire country. So, what gives?

For those in the know, European tickets are the way to go. Unlike most European countries, the U.S. doesn't have strict ticket regulations, leading to exorbitant resale prices. Content creator Mercedes Arielle told NBC News that she's opted for European tickets since 2018, for the "On the Run II" tour. While she paid $92 for floor tickets in Paris, tickets in Dallas were being sold for a minimum of $900. Unfortunately for U.S. fans, not much has changed since then — and, as it was for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour, Ticketmaster is to blame.

This isn't the first time Ticketmaster has been in hot water. Swifties are all too familiar with the difficulty of buying tickets on the site. Taylor Swift's concert ticket troubles led to an official Congress meeting, where Live Nation, Ticketmaster's parent company, was accused of monopolizing the ticket industry. They have a policy of dynamic pricing, meaning that ticket costs are adjusted depending on the demand for tickets. And when it comes to pop superstars like Beyonce and Swift, well, you can guess just how much the costs have been driven up.