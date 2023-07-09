Did Adele Really Leave When Harry Styles Won Album Of The Year At The Grammys?

There is nothing juicier than celebrity drama, and even the people who claim to be above it all keep their ears to the ground when the hot gossip starts. If you know entertainment then you know that breeding grounds for rumors of beef between celebrities are award shows. These shows almost always come with scandalous events. Whether it's Kanye West snatching a microphone out of a teenaged Taylor Swift's hands and hijacking her thank-you speech, or Nicki Minaj calling out Miley Cyrus for allegedly calling her mean in an interview, much like the award recipients, we consumers never leave the shows empty-handed.

Sometimes, however, the fans watch videos from a show and drum up non-existent drama between celebs based on body language or words taken out of context. The 2023 Grammy Awards came with a lot of speculation, particularly regarding the coveted Album of the Year award which went to former One Directioner Harry Styles for his album "Harry's House." Based on clips that surfaced on social media, some people insisted that it looked like singer Adele had stormed out in protest when fellow British artist Styles took the win. Although this is being peddled as fact, it's time to take a closer look at what actually happened that night.