Florence Pugh Got Hate In Hollywood When She Became A Marvel Star

If there's one thing Florence Pugh knows how to do, it's cause a buzz (pun intended). From acting in some of the film world's hottest picks to Pugh cutting her own hair for a movie role and then buzzing it off completely for the 2023 Met Gala, the "Dune: Part Two" actor is on a roll.

She rose from being an indie darling to debuting as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (or MCU) playing Yelena, the sister of Black Widow. Making her first appearance in "Black Widow" and "Hawkeye," Pugh is set to star in another upcoming Marvel film, named "Thunderbolts," alongside Harrison Ford. However, despite her success, not everyone was happy for her to start acting in more mainstream movies.

In her cover story for TIME, Pugh referenced the backlash she received when joining the MCU. "So many people in the indie film world were really pissed off at me. They were like, 'Great, now she's gone forever,'" she shared. "And I'm like, no, I'm working as hard as I used to work. I've always done back-to-back movies. It's just people are watching them now. You just have to be a bit more organized with your schedule."