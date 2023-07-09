How David Bowie Once Helped Tina Turner Reboot Her Career

Not long after her separation from Ike, Tina was dropped by Capitol Records after the music label told her they couldn't continue on with her contract. Although she tried to book a few performances here and there, she mostly stayed under the radar, living a quiet life. When it was time to return back to making music, Turner thought she would never have chart-topping hits like she had before. However, David Bowie helped to champion her success.

Speaking to Female First in 2004, Turner told the outlet how Bowie's interest in her put her back on the label's radar. "In 1983, David Bowie did something very special and significant for me. We were on the same label, but the decision had been taken not to re-sign me. David, however, had just had his contract renewed by Capitol, who wanted to take him out to dinner that night in New York to celebrate."

Thankfully, the "Space Oddity" singer had other ideas. "'I'm sorry,' he told them, 'but I'm going to the Ritz to see my favorite singer perform.' And that was me," said Turner. "The bigwigs tagged along and luckily it was a great show. Seeing it and the crowd's reaction turned round how Capitol viewed me. It was because of David that I got another deal, and everything else followed. I'll ever be thankful to him."