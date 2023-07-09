Here's What Happened To Unshrinkit After Shark Tank

Shrinking your favorite wool sweater is a nightmare. It might have been itchy and expensive, but it was also cozy and chic. While there are DIY hacks with baby shampoo and fabric softener to reverse the laundry mistake, sometimes lab-tested products are the best hands to leave your baby in. That is where Unshrinkit comes in.

Harvard grads Desirée Stolar and Nate Barbera created the solution that turns shrunken wool back to new. It all began when Stolar was desperate to bring her cashmere garment back to life. They consulted chemists, wool makers, and designers to create the magic liquid they dubbed Unshrinkit. Now you don't have to worry about ruining your fall wardrobe's staple pieces.

The entrepreneurs joined Season 7 of "Shark Tank" to turn their product into a full-fledged business. They stood on the carpet asking for a $150,000 investment in exchange for 10% equity in their company. That valued Unshrinkit at $1.5 million. They didn't have anywhere around that much money in profit. However, Stolar and Barbera left the tank with a Shark on their hook.