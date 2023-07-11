Kim Kardashian Is A 'Hopeless Romantic' But Won't Be Rushing Into A Relationship Anytime Soon

As someone that's long been in the media, the public has followed Kim Kardashian's romantic highs and lows. Although she's had many highly-reported relationships, one of the most publicized was with rapper Kanye West. The long-time friends started dating in 2012, before tying the knot two years later. Romantically and creatively, they were a seemingly perfect pair.

However, Kardashian ended up filing for divorce in 2021. Even though Kim Kardashian isn't confident she'll find love after a messy split from Kanye West, she remains optimistic. During the Season 3 premiere of their Hulu family reality show, "The Kardashians," the star told her sister, Khloe Kardashian, and former brother-in-law, Scott Disick, that she wasn't ready to date following her split from Pete Davidson.

However, later episodes of the show and an Us Weekly report seemingly demonstrated that the media personality had someone new on her radar. Whether she really has a new boo or is just open to dating, there will always be other important people who hold a bigger place in Kim's heart regardless.