Joanna Gaines Once Got A Spontaneous Piercing

Joanna Gaines: Mother of five adorable kids, possible homeschool teacher, and HGTV superstar. If you follow her in any capacity, via social media, the Gaines' Magnolia updates, or their television shows, you know that she seems grounded, down-to-earth, and a bit of a perfectionist. Neither Joanna nor her husband, Chip Gaines, have any tattoos (at least that we know of), and she is rarely spotted sporting more than a tasteful pair of earrings. Not exactly the person who would go out and get a spontaneous piercing. But Joanna acknowledged that, at one point, she did exactly that.

In an issue of "The Magnolia Journal," produced by Chip and Joanna, the beloved HGTV star admitted that she once got her nose pierced, per People. A nose piercing isn't the most scandalous place to put a stud, especially by today's standards. Still, it was a big deal for the seemingly conservative Joanna. "Getting a nose ring was way outside my comfort zone," she admitted in the post. "I've always preferred the safe side of life. But my little sister, Mikey, has always been the opposite."

Naturally, then, it was her sister who convinced Joanna to get the spontaneous stud in her nose: "She just said, 'What are you waiting for? Let's do it!' And five minutes later we were on our way." However, the piercing didn't last long.