What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark Star Vanessa Lengies

Vanessa Lengies has recently been making a home for herself at the Hallmark Channel, first appearing on the network in 2020 with the made-for-TV movie "Heart of the Holidays." Since then, she's also starred in "Christmas in Toyland" and "Take Me Back for Christmas," cementing herself as a Hallmark holiday movie staple.

While Lengies might be a newer addition to the feel-good network, long-time fans of the actor will know that she's well-acquainted with the entertainment industry. Born on July 21st, 1985 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, the successful actress has been acting since she was seven. In addition to all the movie and TV credits she's accumulated since then, she is also known professionally as a singer and dancer.

Beyond her professional life, there are plenty of things about Lengies that fans of the actor will be interested in knowing, including her stint as a child star and her public journey with her sexuality. As it turns out, there's a lot more to Vanessa Lengies than meets the eye.