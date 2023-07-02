What You Need To Know Before Watching Hallmark's Take Me Back For Christmas
Fans of festive films don't have to wait until December to get their fix of Hallmark holiday movies. Christmas in July is a special event that features all your favorite Christmas-themed movies, such as "Open By Christmas" and "Haul Out the Holly," rerunning throughout the summer evenings on the feel-good network.
In addition to these fan favorites, two new Christmas flicks are set to debut during the Hallmark movie marathon. After "A Royal Christmas Crush" premieres on the first Saturday of the month, audiences can catch "Take Me Back for Christmas" on Saturday, July 15.
While an official trailer has not been released for this second new holiday movie, we do know some important details. For example, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier will be starring in the flick, a pairing that some fans might remember from a previous project. Here's everything you need to know before watching "Take Me Back for Christmas."
The details you need for this Christmas in July premiere
"Take Me Back for Christmas," which was previously titled "The Christmas Reboot," premieres on Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m. Central Time. The cast will be led by Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier, with Paula Boudreau and Kimberly-Ann Truong also mentioned in the cast credits.
The movie follows Renée (Lengies), an exhausted gift shop employee who moved to the suburbs and put her dreams on hold to care for her sick mother 10 years ago. Feeling the pressure on both her marriage and her bank account, Renée makes a half-hearted Christmas wish for a different life. Unexpectedly, she wakes up the next day to find that she has all the success she ever wanted, only to discover that she's no longer married to her husband Aaron (Sevier).
Determined to win him back, Renée contracts Aaron for a Christmas meal kit project through her company. Though the two begin to fall for one another again, the new reality poses unexpected obstacles and the Christmas Eve countdown forces her to consider what matters most in life.
Take Me Back for Christmas reunites two leading stars
In addition to the promising premise of "Take Me Back for Christmas," the new Hallmark made-for-TV movie also reunites two actors that previously starred together in another festive flick. If you're unfamiliar, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier worked together in the 2020 movie "Heart of the Holidays." While it wasn't a standout film for the network, reviewers online mentioned the couple's chemistry as a highlight.
While Lengies is most known for her off-Hallmark roles, having played Roxanne Bojarski in "American Dream" and Sugar Motta in "Glee," Sevier already has quite the catalog of Hallmark credits. He's previously starred-in titles like "Northern Lights of Christmas," "Pumpkin Everything," and "Noel Next Door." In addition to starring in Hallmark films, he's also worked as a director for several, including "Take Me Back for Christmas."
With all this in mind, we can't wait to see Lengies and Sevier come back together for this new holiday movie. Don't miss it when "Take Me Back for Christmas" premieres on July 15.