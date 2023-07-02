What You Need To Know Before Watching Hallmark's Take Me Back For Christmas

Fans of festive films don't have to wait until December to get their fix of Hallmark holiday movies. Christmas in July is a special event that features all your favorite Christmas-themed movies, such as "Open By Christmas" and "Haul Out the Holly," rerunning throughout the summer evenings on the feel-good network.

In addition to these fan favorites, two new Christmas flicks are set to debut during the Hallmark movie marathon. After "A Royal Christmas Crush" premieres on the first Saturday of the month, audiences can catch "Take Me Back for Christmas" on Saturday, July 15.

While an official trailer has not been released for this second new holiday movie, we do know some important details. For example, Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier will be starring in the flick, a pairing that some fans might remember from a previous project. Here's everything you need to know before watching "Take Me Back for Christmas."