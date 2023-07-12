The Sandra Bullock Movie That Made Her Nervous About Social Media

Playing Angela Bennett in "The Net" clearly influenced Sandra Bullock's decision to stay away from social media, but she also remains offline for personal reasons too. In 2018, she told InStyle: "I'm just lazy. But I'm going to get on it and troll my friends. Once my kids are using it, I'll know how to navigate it. I don't want to be naïve." She also pointed out how it can be a significant tabloid arena. While Bullock might not be on Instagram or TikTok, she frequently appears on her A-lister friends' accounts.

For example, she was featured on Channing Tatum's TikTok account in 2021 while filming "The Lost City." However, the great thing about showing up on others' accounts is you don't have to worry about reading the comments of online trolls, like Reese Witherspoon's daughter. Could you imagine having to moderate a celebrity account? It would be maddening. Bullock might just have the right idea.

Like many actors, Bullock learns a lot on the sets of her movies. So, she took what she discovered about the dark web to heart. Eventually, she might get an Instagram account, but for now, Bullock seems content to shy away from social media. Like she told InStyle, "I would have one glass of rosé and be spouting off like [slurs voice], 'This is not the truth!' I would have the 'nuh-uh' column."