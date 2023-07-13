How Hillary Clinton And Chelsea Clinton Spent Their COVID Lockdown Days Together

For some people, COVID-19 was the best of times, and for others, it was the worst. The world saw plenty of tragic losses and everything was at a standstill as quarantine, face masks, and isolation became the norm. The lockdown brought many challenges, especially finance-wise as so many were laid off from work and with people struggling to keep their physical health in check, it's understandable that mental health took a back seat.

However, even in the midst of the pain, death, and boredom, quarantine also gave plenty of people the chance to rediscover quality time with loved ones and to build new hobbies and memories around them. One family that found this joy during the pandemic was the Clintons. Even though the lockdown was pretty daunting, they made the most of it.

In fact, Chelsea Clinton revealed how she and her mother, Senator and Former U.S. Secretary of State Hilary Clinton, spending their lockdown days together actually proved to be a fruitful bonding experience. Although Chelsea doesn't always take her mom's parenting advice to heart, they definitely work well together with the duo even collaborating on one of their most exciting projects yet.