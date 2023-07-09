How Chelsea Clinton Actually Feels About Parenting Advice From Her Mother

The only child of Bill and Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton was born in 1980. As an author, health advocate, and the recipient of two master's degrees and a Ph.D. to boot, Chelsea is just like her mother when it comes to being active in many fields. On top of all this, Chelsea became a mother in 2014 for the first time, giving her one more thing in common with the former presidential candidate.

Chelsea now has three children of her own — Charlotte, her first-born, a son named Aidan, and another boy named Jasper, who was born in 2019. With three kids, Chelsea has probably figured out quite a few things about motherhood by now. Still, they say there's nothing better than a mother's advice, a statement that seems particularly apt when the mom in question is none other than Hillary Clinton.

So, how does Chelsea feel when it comes to receiving child-raising advice from her mother? Her answer is probably relatable to many women who have children of their own. Speaking to "CBS Mornings," Chelsea described her mom as a "very hands-on" grandmother, additionally stating that she gives her plenty of advice. Chelsea also shared that it isn't always wanted, joking, "Sometimes I'm like, 'thank you so much,' sometimes I'm like 'that was circa 1980'."