The Adorable Tradition Chip Gaines Carried Through The Births Of All His Children

Chip and Joanna Gaines have made a name for themselves in all things property, and they often share their personal life with the world alongside the professional.

Though Joanna was unsure about Chip at first due to him being very talkative, it turned out to be love at first sight. In fact, Joanna revealed she knew she'd say "I do" after her first date with Chip. The renovation experts officially married in May 2003, and they have completed a lot of projects together.

In addition to renovating properties and being general fixer-uppers, Chip and Joanna Gaines are also parents, and their children have inspired an adorable tradition. In an Instagram post shared not long after the birth of their child, Crew, Joanna shared the details of the sweet tradition. "Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off ... looks like the tradition lives on," she wrote alongside a sweet photo of Chip wearing Crew's hospital bracelet and baby Crew himself.