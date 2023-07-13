Why Does HGTV's Chase Looney Wear An Eyepatch On Fixer To Fabulous?

Home renovation shows have become extremely popular these days, largely because people love seeing an old run-down property get transformed into a beautiful dream home within a matter of minutes. HGTV's show "Fixer to Fabulous" is no exception, where old houses become "charming forever homes" with the help of the Marrs family. The truth about HGTV's Jenny and Dave Marrs' spectacular home is that it wasn't always so nice.

Interestingly, Dave and Jenny Marrs struggled to make ends meet before landing their HGTV series but now the married couple is thriving with their own renovation business in Bentonville, Arkansas. Jenny does most of the designing, and her style leans toward modern farmhouse while keeping those small-town vibes at the core. However, throughout the show's four seasons, fans have also seen eye-catching statement pieces and the homeowner's unique vision coming through. Since Dave is a handyman who builds many custom one-of-a-kind items for the homes he works on, the couple really seems to be the dream team.

However, not every project is a walk in the park and the couple got a scary reminder of this in 2017. Many viewers noticed that Dave's carpenter and close friend, Chase Looney, had both eyes in the pilot episode of "Fixer to Fabulous" but wore an eye patch in every episode after that. Unfortunately, this was due to a horrible firework accident that cost Looney his left eye.