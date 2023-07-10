Speed Up Nail Drying Time With These Quick Tips

Taking time out of your day to paint your nails can seem like an act of self-care. The feel of a perfectly polished, fresh manicure can actually boost your mood and complete certain outfit looks. Of course, professional nail salons can get very expensive, so painting your own nails at home is a great option.

Since the process of prepping your nails with a file, adding the base coat, doing at least two layers of the nail color you picked out, and adding the top coat is all quite time-intensive, it's understandable to be going a little stir-crazy by the end of it. Painting your own nails is a slow labor of love. However, it's not over once you put the polish away.

Depending on how thick your polish is, it can take well over an hour to dry. However, according to Total Beauty, your nail polish can take much longer to properly set, even up to 24 hours. Since it's unrealistic to avoid using your hands for hours on end, most people inevitably end up smudging their nails on something and messing up their hard work. This is why finding a simple hack to save you time when painting your nails at home and speeding up your nail drying time is so essential.