Has Donna Mills Ever Been Married? Here's What We Know About Her Partner, Larry Gilman

Donna Mills is a television icon with more than a hundred acting roles under her belt. The veteran actor was born in 1940 and started her on-screen career in the 1960s, playing a recurring character named Rocket in the CBS soap opera "The Secret Storm." She is, however, best known for her role as the enchanting housewife Abigail Fairgate in the soap opera "Knots Landing," a "Dallas" spin-off. Mills has also appeared in "General Hospital," in which she played the notoriously greedy Madeline Reeves.

While her career is impressive, Mills has been making headlines for decades because of her personal life. Controversial to many, she became a mother in her 50s and has never been married. Even so, her love life has been nothing less than interesting, as it includes a decades-long relationship with Larry Gilman, a colleague from the acting industry. The pair opted out of marrying each other for practical reasons and have never regretted their decision, and they have more than 20 years of partnership to show for it.