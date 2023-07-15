Heather Locklear Set The Record Straight About Her Alleged Tom Cruise Romance

In the early '80s, Heather Locklear and Tom Cruise were just getting started in Hollywood. Locklear was busy starring in "Dynasty," a popular prime-time soap opera, and Tom Cruise was making a name for himself in movies like "Risky Business" and "The Outsiders." It was during this time, likely around 1982, that the young stars went to a club. And while rumors immediately began swirling that the two were in a romantic relationship, that doesn't seem to be the case.

"It wasn't really a date," Locklear clarified in a 2013 interview with Chelsea Handler, per Us Weekly. "We had auditioned for something together and he didn't have any friends... I mean, not that he doesn't have friends. Out here he doesn't have friends. We went out and we went dancing," she remembered.

While out with Locklear, Tom Cruise made an unexpected decision on the dance floor. According to the soap star, he did the famous "Risky Business" routine, splits and all. She remembers wondering whether she should dance around him before finally deciding to sit down. Suffice it to say, this marked the end of their alleged relationship before it ever really began. In 1986, Cruise joined The Church of Scientology, a decision that notoriously affected his future relationships with A-listers like Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes.