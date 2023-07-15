5 Times Kate Middleton Was The Queen Of Athleisure

As a working royal, Catherine, Princess of Wales is often out and about attending events across the UK, and she pretty much always looks impeccable. Kate's best fashion moments ever of course include her beautiful ivory wedding dress designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen and the blue wrap dress by Issa that she wore to announce her engagement. That dress was so popular that it sold out within five minutes, per Vanity Fair. Kate's also not afraid to re-wear her looks, and even if we've seen her in it before, she still looks stunning.

Kate's fashion choices are so influential that there's a phrase for it — the "Kate effect." When she wears something, it often sells out quickly, and Harper's Bazaar UK estimates that Kate has single-handedly boosted the British fashion industry by £1 billion.

She saves her fanciest looks for events like state dinners and red-carpet appearances, but Kate is also able to rock a more casual, athletic look. Here are five times that Kate rocked the athleisure look, reminding everyone that princesses are just like us.