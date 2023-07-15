Kody Brown Wanted TLC To Sue His Kids If They Spoke 'Negatively' About Him On Social Media

In an interview with John Yates, Paedon Brown, Kody Brown's seventh child and Christine Brown's third, revealed that his father tried to censor him. He alleged that Kody spoke with TLC executives to legally limit what his adult children say about him online. "He's trying to discuss with them, trying to put in our contracts, that we are not allowed to say anything negative about him on our platforms," the only son from Kody and Christine's union revealed.

According to Paedon, TLC did not comply with Kody's request. The muzzle his father tried to create also stirred more drama with his mother. "He's fighting with mom about it because mom is saying you can't control our children," Paedon shared. Kody spent an hour on the phone with Paedon to get in his good graces since going through network officials and his mother didn't work. He tried the same tactic with his other adult children.

Paedon admitted Kody doesn't split time evenly with his kids, so getting a call from him was strange, but a good sign ... until he discovered his father's real intentions. "I realized he didn't call me because he wanted to talk to me. He called me because he doesn't want me talking negatively," Paedon told Yates. "It broke my heart again." With everything that has happened on and off camera, it is no surprise why Kody's offspring have much to say about him.