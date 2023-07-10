Keep Your Braids From Sagging With This Viral Hair Hack

It's so easy to pull your hair into a ponytail or style it with a clasp-held updo before stepping out. It only takes a few minutes and your hair is held in place for the rest of the day. After all, that's what you want right?

But for those times when you want to put that extra something into a hairstyle, braids — the basic kind — are a great alternative. You know what we're talking about — the three-strand braid that is both simple and elegant. While it might not be the best braided hairstyle out there, it's a classic for a reason — it's easy to accomplish and can be used on all hair types. You section your hair into three chunks and weave the different parts together in a right-over-left motion (or left-over-right) until you get to the end, after which you fasten a hair tie or ribbon at the end of the braid.

As beautiful as this timeless hairstyle looks, you have to admit that it tends to come undone real quick, especially if your day involves a bit of fast-paced walking (or even running). And even if it doesn't come undone, it sags, and sagging braids are, unfortunately, worse than no braids at all. With this viral hair hack on TikTok courtesy of Jamie Vandenberg, you won't need to worry about sagging braids anymore. With the help of a hair tie (used before you begin your braiding), you'll have a long-lasting braid throughout your day. Here's how it's done.