Meet Alyssa Milano's Husband, David Bugliari

Most fans know Alyssa Milano from the late '90s/early 2000s supernatural drama series "Charmed." She played the youngest sister, Phoebe Halliwell, and was one of the most likable characters on the hit show. Her husband, David Bugliari, is somewhat of a mystery to fans, however. What do we know about him? If not much, the "Brazen" actor at least talked a lot about him and their relationship in her book, "Sorry Not Sorry," which was published in 2021.

"People often break out the old cliché, 'Love means never having to say you're sorry.' Boy, do I call bulls**t on that," she wrote in the memoir (via People). Milano and Bugliari met on the set of "Pathology," the 2008 crime thriller starring Milo Ventimiglia and Milano in the lead roles. In fact, it was through their mutual friend, Ventimiglia, that the two ultimately found each other.

Talent agent Bugliari's management firm, Creative Artists Agency, was representing Ventimiglia. The actor recalled how he first found out about the romantic connection on the "Steve TV Show." Ventimiglia shared, "One day we were in a dressing room and she and I were just talking about the scene we were about to film. And then she says to me, 'Oh my god, I love Dave.' And I said, 'I love Dave.' And she goes, 'No Milo, I love Dave.' And I go, 'Does Dave know you love Dave?'"