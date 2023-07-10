Is Separation Marriage The Key To Long-Lasting Love?

Getting married is the easy part — it's staying married that many couples seem to struggle with. We are all told that marriage takes work, but when life gets in the way, sometimes simply loving each other and putting in effort still isn't enough. According to Forbes, as of 2021, less people are getting divorced than they did about two decades ago. But take that with a grain of salt — their research also indicates that less people are getting married.

Still, though, just under 2 million people tied the knot in 2021 and many of them will continue to stay happily together and reap the benefits of marriage. There are scientific reasons why marriages fail, but how marriages succeed is often up for debate. When we picture a traditional marriage, we see two people in love living together, sleeping side-by-side, and creating a family — however that may look. But do you really need to live with someone to be married to them? Research indicates you don't, and it may just be what your relationship needs to stay strong.