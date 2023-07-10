Kim Kardashian Has Gotten More Vocal About Her Cosmetic Procedures Over The Years

Out of all the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian has been the one willing to be relatively open about her cosmetic procedures. The business mogul has gone to extreme lengths for fashion over the years, and it appears that her quest for youth is no different.

Speaking to Allure, the middle Kardashian sister openly stated that she "would still do anything to look and feel youthful." However, she is careful about not going too far. "That doesn't mean that I don't know the difference to that to an unhealthy level of feeling like I can't age," she added. "I'm 41. I always want to look appropriate. There does come a point when you've taken it too far — overfilled, too tight, too much cosmetic work. There's nothing worse."

Still, there's one place you may not have known Kardashian to have had work done, and that's Botox in her neck. In a clip that was posted on Khloe Kardashian's Snapchat, Kim is in a recording studio alongside her sisters. "We're recording an album and they're making us do singing lessons," she can be seen to say. The vocal coach then tells Kardashian that she needs to use her neck muscles to sing, to which she responds, "Half of mine are probably Botoxed so I can't," before laughing along with the vocal coach.