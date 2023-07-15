Sarah Ferguson Blamed Disney For Princess Beatrice's Near Mishap At The Jordan Royal Wedding

Sarah Ferguson, also known as Fergie, caught the public's attention with her quirky (and sometimes questionable) antics. So when her daughter, Princess Beatrice, attended the Jordan royal wedding, we weren't too surprised to see Fergie's name pop up following the event, even though she was not in attendance.

Reportedly, there was almost a fashion faux pas at the wedding involving Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of York's tiara, and an unsuspecting stylist. During her "Tea Talks" podcast, Ferguson commented, "I think the first hairdresser she went to . . . put the tiara on thinking she watched too much Disney. [The tiara was] right at the front," referring to the sparkly topper's improper positioning. The crisis was averted when Beatrice corrected the placement; Sarah confirmed, "Beatrice put it on herself, but she did look incredible. I was very, very proud of her." She addressed the innocent hairdresser one final time on the podcast, stating, "Lovely hairdresser in Jordan, very nice I'm sure, but I think they'd been studying Disney princesses."

We're not sure which princesses the duchess is referring to, as almost all of them seem to follow the royal rules regarding where to set their tiara on their heads. Still, it wouldn't be a royal event without commentary and opinions from positively everyone — especially the Duchess of York.