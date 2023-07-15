Robin Roberts' First Big Interview Was Super Embarrassing

Embarrassing experiences are a necessary but evil part of life. We all have cheek-reddening tales of our own, some that we will one day share at a wedding while slightly intoxicated, spill by force during a round of "Never Have I Ever," or simply just take to our graves. Inescapable as they are, these situations happen only to torment your afternoons and haunt you at midnight, keeping you wide awake as you relive the moment repeatedly.

Cringeworthy stuff happens to celebrities, too, which may serve as a consolatory reminder that we are human after all, and we can laugh at awkward situations. Countless of our favorite singers have fallen onstage during performances, and actors have whole blooper reels dedicated to their mistakes. One celebrity who can attest to having had an embarrassing moment on the job, particularly during her first big interview is "Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts.

Roberts is an award-winning newscaster who had an early start in anchoring sports news. She rose to fame as a reporter for ESPN and host of "Good Morning America" where she celebrated her 20th anniversary in 2022. However, Roberts had a unique sort of meltdown during her first interview and her story would probably make you feel better about your first day on the job.