Princess Diana Had A Tight-Knit Friendship With Her Makeup Artist Mary Greenwell

From her impeccable fashion sense to her intensely compassionate humanitarian efforts, the legacy of Princess Diana is a long-lasting and multi-faceted one, particularly regarding her attitude toward others. Indeed, the People's Princess was just that — a princess devoted wholeheartedly to the masses, serving as a bridge between the lofty heights of the monarchy and the common folk below.

The former Princess of Wales was at once stunningly chic and humbly down-to-earth, donning iconic outfits (that meant way more than you realized) one day and serving up her most relatable mom moments the next. Despite the immense limelight she found herself in, Princess Diana remained grounded and charming, caring deeply for those closest and farthest from her at every possible opportunity.

For Diana's makeup artist, Mary Greenwell, this manifested as a tight-knit friendship that included impromptu lunches, Kensington Palace hangouts, and quality time with the princess and her two sons, William and Harry.