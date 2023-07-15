Supermodel Christie Brinkley Says Donald Trump Flirted With Her While He Was Married To Ivana

Some things in life are just as American as apple pie: baseball, hotdogs, fireworks on the Fourth of July, and Donald Trump and infidelity. The former president's long history with cheating is a part of his jaded past with misogyny. Known as a frequent philanderer, Trump cheated on his first two wives, Ivana Trump and Marla Maples. From what there is to know about Melania and Donald Trump's marriage, he's reportedly been unfaithful to her, as well.

During his marriage to Ivana, Donald took Maples on as a mistress. While he ended up turning his mistress into his wife, he eventually left her. In the past, his adultery has landed him in deep trouble. After marrying the current Mrs. Trump in 2005, adult film star Stormy Daniels alleged that he slept with her in 2006. According to Daniels, he gave her $130,000 as hush money before the 2016 election, which caused Trump legal woes.

He's still married to Melania — although he reportedly tried to wife up another famous model back in the day. Christie Brinkley said that the former president also flirted with her during his marriage to Ivana.