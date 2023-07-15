Sandra Bullock Isn't Rushing To Marry Longtime Partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock has become one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood over the years. The Oscar winner has been dating her current partner, Bryan Randall, for many years. However, she's in no hurry to walk down the aisle with him. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Bullock has been in several high-profile relationships. In the early 1990s, she met her "Love Potion No. 9" co-star Tate Donovan, and the two dated for three years. They were even engaged before their split. Bullock went on to date other famous men, such as former NFL player Troy Aikman, Matthew McConaughey, and Ryan Gosling. She was also rumored to have a relationship with Marvel fan-favorite Chris Evans.

In the early 2000s, Bullock met West Coast Choppers founder Jesse James on the set of his TV show "Monster Garage." The pair began dating and eventually got married in 2005. The duo appeared to be happy, and James was there when Bullock took home the Academy Award for her role in "The Blindside." However, soon after, their marriage fell apart when James was accused of cheating on Bullock. The pair divorced in 2010, and James later admitted to his infidelity.

"Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah," James told DailyMail.com in 2017. "I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that's [the] end of [the] story." Since that time, Bullock appears to have changed her stance on marriage.