Why Jackie Kennedy Supposedly Refused To Be Photographed With Madonna

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1988, attorney and publisher John F. Kennedy Jr. dated Madonna, the queen of pop, for six months. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, JFK Jr.'s mom and widow of President John F. Kennedy, was reportedly not too enthusiastic about her son's relationship with the music idol. Author Christopher Andersen believes Jackie may have been dismayed because she wanted JFK Jr. to marry his then-girlfriend Christina Haag and that Madonna reminded her of Marilyn Monroe. "One unwelcome reminder of JFK's torrid affair with Marilyn — the affair that most troubled Jackie — arrived on her doorstep in the form of another blond bombshell by the name of Madonna," Andersen wrote in 2014 in his book, "The Good Son: JFK Jr. and the Mother He Loved."

Jackie wasn't the only one to make this comparison. In 1985, Madonna wore a copy of Monroe's iconic pink outfit and recreated a sequence from "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" in her "Material Girl" music video. The singer also appeared as Monroe in an SNL sketch parodying the movie star's alleged affair with JFK.

While dating JFK Jr., Madonna was on Broadway in David Mamet's play, "Speed the Plow." Onassis went with JFK Jr. to a performance, although she went incognito in a red wig. "She thought Madonna was good in the show," author J. Randy Taraborrelli told People, adding that, however, Onassis would not participate in a photo op with the singer. "She didn't want to validate the relationship that John had with Madonna by being photographed." According to Taraborrelli in his book "Jackie: Public, Private, Secret," Onassis had a few other issues with the singer, including her marital status.