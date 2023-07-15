Heather Rae Felt 'Second' To Christina Hall When Her Romance With Tarek El Moussa Began

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa have been openly sharing their blissful marriage on reality television since embarking on their whirlwind romance in 2019. But the same can't be said for their rocky relationship with Tarek's ex-wife Christina Hall. HGTV fans have gotten an inside look into the El Moussas' lavish 2021 wedding and the El Moussas have done a great job at sharing the highs of their marriage on HGTV's "Flipping El Moussas." The show follows their real estate adventures and at-home dynamic with their new baby boy and Tarek's two children whom he shares with Hall.

But co-parenting with Hall hasn't always been easy. Tarek and Hall share their daughter, Taylor, and son, Brayden. The pair have been co-parenting their children since their split in 2016 while dating new people. Tarek moved on with Heather three years after their breakup, and Hall has gotten remarried twice since finalizing her divorce with Tarek in 2018. Heather has boasted to Us Weekly about the strong familial bond she developed with Tarek's two children and explained how seriously she takes her role as a stepmom. The shared responsibility of co-parenting has even led to shouting matches at Brayden's soccer game, as captured by Daily Mail. The tension between Heather and Hall might've already been lingering when the Netflix star was first introduced to the El Moussa kids.