Whatever Happened To Andrea Barber?

In 1987, a little show about a widower raising his three daughters with the help of his friend and brother-in-law premiered on ABC. While it took a little time to build momentum, by Season 2, "Full House" was a bona fide hit. Between eight seasons of the original show and five more seasons of its reboot, "Fuller House," there's plenty of Tannerito shenanigans to go around — and the eldest Tanner daughter's BFF, Kimmy Gibbler, has always joined in on the family fun.

However, when the unexpected cancellation of the original series was announced in 1995, the actor who played the Tanners' next-door neighbor took a step away from Hollywood. After spending nearly a decade on "Full House," she was ready to move on from acting and eager to pursue a more conventional road. "I had a great experience as a child. I love the craft, I just don't really like the business," Andrea Barber told People in 2016. "The marketing of yourself, going out on auditions and the unpredictability of the profession is really hard on my family life. It's just a really tough business."

Here's what Barber has been up to since the original "Full House" came to an end.