What Queen Rania's Lavish 1993 Wedding Was Really Like

When we hear the words "royal wedding," we typically associate them with the nuptials of the British royal family, particularly the weddings of Prince William and Princess Catherine and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as those are two of the most enormous weddings to have taken place. But there are many more royals around the world who had weddings, though maybe not quite as expensive, that were just as beautiful and worthy of praise as any affair thrown by the Windsors. One such affair took place in 1993 when Queen Rania married King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Today, Rania, Queen Consort of Jordan, is known for her work, her beautiful lifestyle, and her fashion sense. "I am very passionate about my work, and the clothes I wear don't have any bearing on that. I am also very mindful that I have a duty to represent my country well," she said in an interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

But long before Rania was a powerful woman of the world and a style icon, she was making headlines for her gorgeous wedding. The beautiful ceremony took place in Amman, Jordan, the country's capital, and proved to be one of the most iconic royal weddings of all time.