What Only True Fans Know About Hallmark's Scott Wolf

Born June 4, 1968, in Boston, MA, Scott Wolf grew up in West Orange, New Jersey, and attended college in Washington D.C. at George Washington University. In the early days of his career, Wolf moved out to Los Angeles, California, performing regularly at a local theatre. He broke into television in the early '90s playing a minor but recurrent character in the wildly popular '90s sitcom "Saved by the Bell." By 1994, Wolf had caught the attention of television producers and was cast as Bailey Salinger in the television drama "Party of Five," playing the sibling of fellow Hallmark star Lacey Chambert.

Since the series came to an end in 2000, Wolf has garnered a long list of television credits. Some of the most notable include his parts in "Everwood," (2002— 2006) "The Nine," (2006), "Lost" (2004 — present), and "Nancy Drew" (2019-2023).

At Hallmark, Scott has come full circle in his acting journey. For the second time, Wolf is playing the older brother of Lacey Chabert and will likely be her new favorite co-star in the 2023 holiday special, "A Merry Scottish Christmas." In an interview with Variety Magazine, Wolf remarked, "Working with Lacey on 'Party of Five' was one of my favorite experiences. Reuniting after all of these years to tell such a beautiful story together is a dream that I'm so glad is coming true."