Tread Carefully When Commenting On Your Partner's Appearance

When you're with the love of your life, it can feel like you are one and the same. You click on so many levels, agree on all the most important topics, and actually begin to finish each other's sentences. But it's important to remember that your sweetheart is still their own person, and may choose to express themselves in ways you would not have chosen for yourself. They may experiment with a new style trend that you aren't a fan of or try to grow out their hair longer than they ever have before. Their changing appearance may be a shock to you, but it's important to be careful what you say concerning their new look.

No one should base their self-expression or their self-image on how anyone else perceives them, including their significant other. While your input is usually welcomed and appreciated, it can also be very harmful if you give it incorrectly. There are some things about your partner's appearance that shouldn't be discussed unless they bring it up – and even then, it's best to tread lightly into sensitive conversations. While you can definitely let them know that blue is your favorite color on them or you love the way their new updo shows off their shoulders, commenting on things like hair loss or new breakouts can come off as mean-spirited. And when it comes to the size and shape of their body, it's best to keep comments to yourself — unless you are singing their praises, of course.