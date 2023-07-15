Pat Sajak Has A Much Different Career Focus After Wheel Of Fortune Exit

Vanna White and Pat Sajak are the faces of "Wheel of Fortune." They have been a part of the game show family since the early 1980s. It is hard to imagine one of America's most popular competitions without them, but after a career that ran in two centuries and spanned four decades, Sajak is hanging up his coat. The host, welcomed into our homes every weeknight, announced his retirement in June.

He tweeted, "Well, the time has come. I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

His retirement doesn't seem to be an endless vacation. Sajak has two jobs post-hosting. He will still be behind the scenes on "Wheel." However, the other role is far from his work on the primetime show. The celebrity will lead a small private Christian liberal arts college.