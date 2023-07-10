Here's What Happened To BootayBag After Shark Tank
When it comes to ABC's hit series, "Shark Tank," so much of the intrigue is actually about what happens after the sharks make their decisions and the cameras stop rolling. When it comes to some of the most successful products from "Shark Tank," we all know what came of these now beloved inventions. From Bombas to Scrub Daddy or Squatty Potty, plenty of household products we all use regularly got their start on the show. However, the majority of the products that we've seen pitched on the "Shark Tank" stage may have yet to become household names. Still, that doesn't mean that they haven't seen success since their time among the sharks.
If you caught Season 12 of "Shark Tank," you probably recall one standout pitch that got plenty of attention, BootayBag. BootayBag is a subscription service for bras and underwear that aimed to do away with tedious in-person underwear shopping and keep your underwear drawers fresh and updated. The idea was obviously a good one, and shark Barbara Corcoran and guest shark Kendra Scott agreed, as they teamed up to invest before Corcoran was negotiated out of the deal. Where is BootayBag these days, and should we all be signing up to get one monthly?
BootayBag today
Entrepreneur Elly Gheno started BootayBag back in 2012. "Shark Tank" Season 12, Episode 2 aired in 2020 and not only brought attention to Gheno's amazing business but also scored her a great deal. Since then, BootayBag has come a long way. Gheno now has her own brand of bras and underwear, and in 2022, she branched out into a wider array of clothing items, including leggings, corsets, bodysuits, shorts, and dresses. BootayBag's lifetime revenue is more than $10 million.
The BootayBag website boasts having racked up over 500,000 customers who love their products, and it's easy to see why. The subscription service isn't like others that lock you in and surprise you with different items each month. BootayBag allows you to customize your subscription, cancel any time, and skip months when you want. It also gives you 20% off all products, free shipping, and plenty of membership perks. Plus, the company, itself, is committed to more than just providing undies and extras to those of us who dread a trip to the mall. They also prioritize using biodegradable materials, minimizing waste, and giving back to the community while prioritizing sustainability by recycling and donating products.
Inside BootyBag
@bootaybag
We love a Girl Boss🙌🏻💕 @ellyetterae #girlboss #femaleceo #sharktank #sharktankshow #femalefounder♬ original sound - ALTÉGO
It's pretty clear why BootayBag has been thriving since its time on Shark Tank. However, for fans of the business-oriented reality show, there's another reason why the evolution of BootayBag is interesting. On social media, BootayBag shares more than just its newest collections or promos from popular influencers. BootayBag has also stayed close to its roots, showing folks at home the ins and outs of the business. BootayBag's Instagram account has 210,000 followers, and their TikTok account has over 8,300. On TikTok, BootayBag shares a surprising amount of vids for those of us "Shark Tank" fans who love the business side of things. From videos showing the design process to "day in the life" videos that show how designers for the brand do their work, this company isn't afraid to show us what's going on behind the scenes, and we're big fans of that.
So, if you've been worrying about how often you really should buy new underwear, or you're just in search of the perfect subscription service to spice up your life and your underwear drawer, it may be time to get yourself a BootayBag. However, if you're just a huge "Shark Tank" fan who needs even more entrepreneurial content in your life, it's time to start following BootayBag's post-television journey.