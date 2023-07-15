What We Know About Brad Pitt And Bradley Cooper's Bromance

Hollywood bromances have a way of putting a smile on our faces — just take a look at Matt Damon and George Clooney and you'll know what we're talking about.

For Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper, going through similar experiences in life was what bonded the two. The A-listers have both struggled with alcohol abuse in the past and have come out on the other side healthy.

In a heartfelt and appreciative comment right after Cooper introduced him as the winner of the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood" (2019) back in 2020, Pitt thanked his friend for getting him through some tough times. "Thank you, Bradley. Bradley just put his daughter to bed and rushed over here to do this. He's a sweetheart," opened the "Troy" star. "I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since. I love you and I thank you," he said to a room full of audience applause. This wasn't the first time Pitt was open about his struggles with alcoholism but it was the first time he openly credited his friend for having been a part of his sobriety journey.