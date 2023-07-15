Normal Things Prince George And Prince Louis Will Never Be Allowed To Do

Royal life seems to come with a lot of perks. The three children of Prince William and Princess Catherine live an extremely lavish life. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all have access to the best things in the world. They live in palaces and have several country homes to escape to when life in London gets too noisy. At such young ages, they're already well-traveled, and they're front and center at every major royal event. At King Charles III's coronation, George played a central role, highlighting his place in the line of succession as the eldest child of the heir apparent. Their education is equally lavish, as they attend London's most elite schools, paving the way for successful adult lives. Plus, they already have massive sway over the economy of the United Kingdom. It's a lot for such young kids.

With so many perks, it's only natural that there are a few cons to such public-facing lives. There's already a long list of things Princess Charlotte is not allowed to do. For example, like her mom, she's stuck wearing pantyhose with dresses for the rest of her life. Plus she won't be able to wear a tiara until she gets married. Similar restrictions apply to her two brothers. George and Louis will face some obvious and unique restrictions in their lives as young royals.