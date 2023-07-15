What Happened To The Cast Of Save The Last Dance

2001 saw the release of a film that pas de bourrée'd its way into theaters and moviegoers' hearts. Building on the backs of various dance movies before its time — like Alan Parker's "Fame" and Emile Ardolino's "Dirty Dancing" — director Thomas Carter set out to craft his own compelling dance story in "Save the Last Dance." The movie followed Sara Johnson, a 17-year-old aspiring dancer, readjusting to life after her mother's death. After moving to the South Side of Chicago to live with her father, we see Sara enter into a relationship with a classmate named Derek Howard. Through this, the film addressed topics such as systemic issues in poverty-stricken neighborhoods, grief, and interracial relationships.

In an interview with "Today," Julia Stiles — who played Sara — shared her theory on why this movie has such a long shelf-life. "It's entertaining, and it has the formula of dance movies which I love," she stated. "But it does have something deeper going on. It's a pop teen dance movie. But underneath it is, like, 'We've snuck in some pretty major ideas.'" In addition to its deep plot, the teen drama served as a launching pad for a number of actors involved in the project. From the struggling teen mother Chenille to the troubled youth Malakai, here is what the cast of "Save the Last Dance" has been up to since the movie's massive success.