Who Is Republican Presidential Candidate Doug Burgum? All About The North Dakota Governor

With America in a cost of living crisis, the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and other important landmark cases, and climate change inching towards the irreversible, all eyes are on the 2024 presidential election for a leader that will save us from the chaos we're embroiled in. The race seems to be more heated than ever, with a growing number of candidates running for the party that elected Supreme Court justices who took away the vital rights of many citizens.

There are 13 Republican candidates running for president; as of now, former president Donald Trump and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are the frontrunners. However, there are still other candidates that are slowly rising in the polls. Among them is fellow governor Doug Burgum. Hailing from North Dakota, the current governor threw his hat in the race by penning an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. Businessman turned politician, Burgum sold Great Plains Software, a financial software company, to Microsoft for $1.1 billion. Then run by Steve Ballmer, Burgum's old friend from Stanford Business School, Burgum ended up joining the company later on.

After a series of business stints, including Vice President of Microsoft Business Solutions and founding a real estate development firm in Fargo, North Dakota, Burgum ran for governor in 2016 and 2020, winning both elections. Centering his platform around growing the economy, creating jobs, and decreasing income tax, Burgum's aspirations for the country are similar.