The Tragic, True Story Of Tatum O'Neal

Tatum O'Neal is perhaps best remembered for her impressive roles as a child actress and her early Oscar win. She was remarkable in many ways and showed such skill and promise. Fans may have imagined her life filled with love and luxury, but the truth is very different.

"The Bad News Bears" actress had a troubled childhood where she was neglected and abused. Her life has been filled with hardships, and she has sometimes felt overwhelmed. "I was really ready to kind of fall down and not get back up," she told CBS News. "I was not myself. I was, at 22, and then the kids gave me a kind of a real reason to keep going and fight."

Despite the struggles she faced and the tragedies in her life, O'Neal still has a positive outlook. "'She lived her life to the fullest against all the odds', because there were a lot of odds. Actually, no, take out 'against all the odds,' just put: 'She lived her life to the fullest'" she told The Guardian in a 2011 interview about what she wants her tombstone to read. So, this is the story of the woman who lived her life to the fullest — despite that not always being an easy thing to do.