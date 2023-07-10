What Prince Harry And King Charles Have In Common (Even If They Won't Admit It)

Since all of the drama surrounding King Charles III's coronation has died down, the question of the feud between Prince Harry and his family has quieted –– at least for now. Still, it's safe to say that the Duke of Sussex and his monarch father aren't on the best of terms these days. Yet, you might be surprised to discover that this father and son pair has plenty of common ground that they could find if they were willing to hear one another out.

Harry makes it very clear that he relates to and identifies with his late mother, Princess Diana, and by the same token, he seems to feel that he and his father don't fully understand each other. It's also clear that the trauma Harry suffered from losing his mother in the way that he did has him on alert about his own family's safety. His and Meghan Markle's 'near-fatal' paparazzi car chase and the response solidified this even further.

Yet, despite the kinship Harry feels with Diana and the fraught relationship he has with his father, Harry and Charles are more alike than they realize. In fact, the pair has several similarities and recognizing them could be just the thing to bring the two royals back together.