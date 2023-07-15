Why Kate Middleton Gets Upstaged During Her Royal School Drop-Offs

Is there another royal whose wardrobe garners more attention than that of Kate Middleton? We certainly don't think so. The Princess of Wales has become an undeniable fashion icon. Her selection of styles never fails to enrapture royal fans around the world. From her bold monochromatic ensemble at the 2023 Royal Ascot to her elegant white gown at King Charles' coronation, Kate is the epitome of poise and grace whenever she's out in public. It's another story when she's on her school runs.

When it's time to take her kids to school in the morning, Kate, in a completely relatable moment, sheds the glamorous getups in exchange for clothing that many other moms might attest to wearing. A friend of the family told the Daily Record that when Kate slips into mommy mode, there's no thought of getting glammed up or slipping on heels. "She's either in her gym clothes or a dress and sneakers," the friend noted. The royal doesn't sweat makeup or jewelry, either. When it's time for mom duties, the princess blends in with any other parent there to drop off and pick up their child.