Prince William And Kate's Kids Will Stay Busy This Holiday Season With Christmas Festivities At New School

When it comes to the holidays, the House of Windsor knows how to do it right. According to Architectural Digest, the British royal family has made it a tradition to gather at their home in Norfolk every year. Due to the pandemic, two years have passed without celebrating Christmas at Sandringham House, but this year, King Charles and his family will be there once again.

In addition to traveling to the country, the royals also partake in caroling, church services, and gift exchanges. The royal children have their own way of celebrating Christmas, but, as they start to get older, that's all changing. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis now have some additional Christmas festivities that mean their parents' holiday agenda is becoming busier than ever.

At the start of the 2022 school year, it was announced that the children of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be sending their kids to a new school to be closer to their new home base of Windsor, per Town & Country. So this will be the very first year that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis partake in the school's Christmas events — and there is a lot in store for the children to enjoy.