Prince William And Kate's Kids Will Stay Busy This Holiday Season With Christmas Festivities At New School
When it comes to the holidays, the House of Windsor knows how to do it right. According to Architectural Digest, the British royal family has made it a tradition to gather at their home in Norfolk every year. Due to the pandemic, two years have passed without celebrating Christmas at Sandringham House, but this year, King Charles and his family will be there once again.
In addition to traveling to the country, the royals also partake in caroling, church services, and gift exchanges. The royal children have their own way of celebrating Christmas, but, as they start to get older, that's all changing. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis now have some additional Christmas festivities that mean their parents' holiday agenda is becoming busier than ever.
At the start of the 2022 school year, it was announced that the children of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be sending their kids to a new school to be closer to their new home base of Windsor, per Town & Country. So this will be the very first year that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis partake in the school's Christmas events — and there is a lot in store for the children to enjoy.
The Lambrook School has a full calendar of holiday events
Before William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, chose to relocate to Windsor full-time, they had their children enrolled in St Thomas's School in Battersea (a district of London), according to Town & Country. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are now enrolled at The Lambrook School in Berkshire, further from the chaos of London life.
One of the reasons the couple made the decision to move was reportedly to give their children a more normal life, and they will get that in spades with their school's Christmas festivities. As noted by People, the busy schedule has kept William and Kate on their toes, with the couple rushing back home from a trip to the U.S. to bring the kids to a Christmas fair at their school earlier this month.
According to the school's website, there's even more on top for the royal kids. "Christmas festivities and opportunities make it even more special for our pupils, with every single child performing in a Christmas event, including Christingles, Nativities, Pre Prep House singing competitions and of course, our end of term Carol Service," reads a page dedicated to the school's holiday celebrations.