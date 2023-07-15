Samuel L. Jackson And His Wife Disagree Over How They Got Engaged

When a couple spends over half their lives together, it can be hard to agree on several things — this is a healthy relationship habit that many think is toxic. And for Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, it's the story of their engagement. Samuel recalled his version of how the proposal happened on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," sharing, "My story was, I came home one day and [LaTanya] already had these invitations printed up, and she gave me a stack and said 'Be here.'"

And while that sounds sweet, LaTanya's recollection is very different. Luckily, Samuel believes it to be more accurate because his admitted substance abuse rendered his memory unreliable. Before their engagement, LaTanya's grandfather was very sick, and he told her that he wasn't sure he would be able to walk her down the aisle, so he asked her to get married ASAP. In a 2020 "Graham Norton Show" interview with the couple, LaTanya recalled, "So now you have to ask [my grandfather] if you may marry me, and then you have to ask me will I marry you, and you did."

Samuel responded, "I did?" He also interjected and asserted it was still romantic because he got down on one knee. Speaking to Hudson, the actor joked about how LaTanya had 23 bridesmaids while he had to ask friends of friends to join the group. And although 40 years have passed since their union, they're stronger than ever.