Chelsea Clinton Had High Hopes For Her Friendship With Ivanka Trump In 2016

Considering they're both the daughters of former presidents, it isn't that surprising that Chelsea Clinton and Ivanka Trump were formerly friends. However, when you factor in that Clinton's mom and Trump's dad were very much political enemies, things start to get a little weirder. Ahead of the 2016 election, Clinton seemed optimistic about her friendship with Trump when speaking to E! News.

"I probably won't talk to her before Election Day, but I'll absolutely talk to her after Election Day," she shared. "Our friendship started before politics, so it will last beyond politics." Despite her confidence in their friendship, Clinton did nod to her and Trump's opposed political stances too.

"We clearly have different views about what we think is the right answer and the right direction for our country, so I'm going to do everything I can to support my mom between now and when the polls close on Tuesday," she continued. However, Chelsea and Ivanka stopped speaking a while ago, and, despite Clinton's words, it seems that the 2016 election did indeed make things more complicated.