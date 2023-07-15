Days Of Our Lives Forgotten Romance: Brady And Melanie

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have grown accustomed to watching their favorite characters switch romantic partners over and over again. One character that always seems to be swapping relationships is Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Over the years, Brady has loved many women, including some beloved Salemites such as Chloe Lane, Nicole Walker, Theresa Donovan, Kristen DiMera, Madison James, and Arianna Hernandez. He even had a forgotten romance with Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett).

For her part, Melanie has also been quite the relationship hopper. In addition to her romance with Brady, she has also dated men like Nathan Horton, Nick Fallon, Chad DiMera, Dario Hernandez, and Philip Kiriakis. She was also known as a wild party girl during her days in Europe before coming to Salem.

Although Brady and Melanie had a complicated dating history, the two felt a connection upon meeting, and their romance went on to cause some big drama in Salem. Although the romance wasn't built to go the distance, the couple did have their endearing qualities and entertained fans throughout the duration of their relationship.