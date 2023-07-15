A Look At Jennifer Aniston's Complicated Relationship With Her Parents

Jennifer Aniston may be one of the most famous women in Hollywood today. However, before rising to fame on the TV show "Friends" and starring in other projects such as "The Morning Show," "Horrible Bosses," "Murder Mystery," "The Object of My Affection," "Picture Perfect," and more, the actor had some insider knowledge about the entertainment industry thanks to her parents. Jennifer was born to actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston. During her career, Dow was known for her roles in "The Wild Wild West," "The Beverly Hillbillies," "The Ice House," and "Pure" (via People Magazine).

Meanwhile, Jennifer's father, John, has appeared on "The West Wing," "Gilmore Girls," "Search for Tomorrow," "Journeyman," "Love of Life," and "That Girl." However, he is best remembered for his decades-long run as the wealthy and powerful Victor Kiriakis on the long-running soap opera "Days of Our Lives."

Jennifer grew up around show business and ultimately decided to follow in her parents' footsteps as an adult. Unfortunately, she wouldn't be able to lean on her parents for support and guidance much, as she had a rocky relationship with both her mother and her father over the years. Through the decades, Jennifer's relationships with her mother and father played out in the media.