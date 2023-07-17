The Story Behind Kelly Ripa's $200 Wedding Dress

Making the decision to marry the love of your life is a beautiful and exciting thing. However, once the wedding planning begins, it can feel like a whirlwind. There are so many decisions to make from the venue to the guest list to the color scheme and decor. Everyone around you will likely have an opinion, which is why staying grounded and focusing on what you and your partner find most important is essential.

While it seems normal these days to have big celebrity weddings plastered on the front cover of magazines, certain famous couples choose to keep their nuptials far more private and low-key. This is the route Kelly Ripa took with her wedding to Mark Consuelos back in 1996. In fact, the lovebirds chose to elope in Las Vegas, which is not an uncommon move for celebrities either.

Instead of opting for a famous designer or spending thousands of dollars on a dress for a single event, though, Ripa has no regrets about her surprisingly affordable wedding dress. HuffPost summarized Ripa's comments on her morning talk show, where she happily expressed how much she loves her wedding dress decades later, even referring to it as "the best $199 [she] ever spent in [her] life."