Whatever Happened To Jesse McCartney?

Jesse McCartney knows a thing or two about fame. When he was younger, that wasn't on his mind until suddenly, it was unavoidable. "I never thought of stardom or fame. I really didn't even think about that," he said on a YouTube series called "The F Word." "I remember it all being so surreal and thinking, wow, this is next level. This is like, there are girls screaming!" He recalled a mall appearance where they planned for a few hundred fans to show up, but when he arrived, he realized more than 8,000 people were in attendance. "I remember thinking, 'All these people are really here to see me?'"

McCartney ruled the 2000s, but his career since has made less noise. He understands that, noting to VMAN that his teen heartthrob status has been difficult to overcome. "I think people hang onto that notion that you'll never grow. And that's hard to combat," he said. Along those lines, McCartney knows that not everyone has kept up with what he's been up to since the days when "Beautiful Soul" soundtracked a summer. On "The Zach Sang Show," he reflected, "For some people, I was like, for a certain type of person, or a certain time in their life, and maybe they had moved on" (via YouTube).

While some fans may have moved on, the former teen idol is still around, still working steadily in the business that made him famous. Read on for an answer to the question on everyone's lips any time "Leavin'" comes on a Spotify playlist of 2000s hits: Whatever happened to Jesse McCartney?